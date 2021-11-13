SAM² 6.9
SAM² 6.9 Er29 br Rh45cm Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6 Super Trail Soft Bremshebel: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston Bremse hinten: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston Kassette: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Purion LCD Felge: RaceFace AR30 Offset Felge hinten: RaceFace AR30 Offset Gabel: FOX 38 Float Factory 29, E-Bike, Grip 2, 110 x 15 mm, 44 mm rake, 170 mm travel Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: braun Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Novatec D162 Disc, 12x148 mm Kette: Shimano SLX CN-M7100 Lenker: RaceFace Chester 35, aluminium, 780mm, rise: 35mm, backsweep: 8degree Griffe: RaceFace Getta Grip MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: SAM Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT M8100, 12-speed NOS: nein Pedale: MTB, with reflector Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: 7005 hydroformed aluminium, 3D forging, 170 mm F.O.L.D. kinematic, 148x12 mm thru axle, internal cab Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: FOX Transfer RL Factory, 31,6mm Sattel: Proxim W350 Schalthebel: Shimano Deore XT M8100, 12-speed Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Samox EC40 ISIS Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: FOCUS C.I.S. integrated, 50 mm, 0° degree, 35 mm, aluminium Nabe (Vorderrad): Novatec D041, 15x110 mm
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-11-13T06:29:02+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Focus