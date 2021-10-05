JARIFA² 6.9 Nine
JARIFA² 6 Un29 sc Rh44cm Diam12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Smart Sam 57-622 Bremshebel: Shimano MT420 Bremse hinten: Shimano MT420, 4-piston, hydraulic disc brake Bremse: Shimano MT420, 4-piston, hydraulic disc brake Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano MT420 Kassette: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Display: Bosch Smartphone Hub (COBI Connectet Biking) Durchläufer: nein Gabel: SR Suntour Raidon LOR, 15x110 mm Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Kette: Shimano SLX CN-M7100 Lenker: Riser, Aluminium, 720mm Griffe: Ergon GP10 Laufradsatz: Shimano MT501, 15x110 mm / 12x148 mm MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: JARIFA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT M8100, 12-speed NOS: nein Pedale: MTB, with reflector Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: 7005 aluminium, 148x12 mm thru axle, internal cable routing, post mount 180 mm Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Aluminium, 31,6 mm Sattel: Ergon ST10 Schutzbleche: SR Suntour fork mudguard, plastic Schalthebel: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320, aluminium Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Aluminium, 70mm, 35degree Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 150 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-10-05T05:29:02+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Focus