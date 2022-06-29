Jarifa² 6.9 48cm 750Wh black
Jarifa² 6.9 Un29 Rh48cm Diam 12K 750Wh Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube Vertikal 750 Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bereifung: SCHWALBE Smart Sam Bremshebel: SHIMANO MT420 Bremse: SHIMANO MT 420, 4-piston. hydraulic disc brake Bremsscheibe: 203 mm Kassette: SHIMANO Deore CS-M6100, 12-speed Display: Bosch LED Remote + Kiox 300 Einsatz: E Bike, City - Trekking Farbrichtung: schwarz Gabel: RockShox 35 29, 15x110 mm Gewicht **: 24,5 kg Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Lenker: 760 mm, flatbar, backsweep 9°, 35,0 mm Griffe: HERRMANS® Click Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT M8100, 12-speed Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: 7005 hydroformed aluminum, 30 forgi ng, 148x12 mm thru axle, USB-C port, internal cable routing, pos Sattelstütze: Aluminium, 31,6 mm Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Vivo Schalthebel: Shimano Deore M6100, 12-speed Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320, aluminium Vorbau: FOCUS CJS. integrated, 60 mm, 30°, 35 mm, aluminium
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 29/06/2022
- Fahrrad-Marke Focus