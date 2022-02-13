JAM² 6.7 Er29 sc Rh42cm Diam 12K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: BOSCH PowerTube Horizontal 625 Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.6 Dual EXO TR Bremshebel: Shimano BR-MT520 Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT520, 4 piston Bremse: Shimano BR-MT520, 4 piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano BR-MT520 Kassette: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Purion LCD Durchläufer: nein Felge: RaceFace AR30 Offset Felge hinten: RaceFace AR30 Offset Gabel: Rock Shox Recon RL 29 Boost, E-MTB, 110x15 mm, 51 mm rake, 130 mm travel Anzahl Gänge: 12 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Novatec D162 Disc, 12x148 mm Kette: Shimano SLX CN-M7100 Lenker: BBB Ascension BHB-110, aluminium, riserbar, 780mm, rise: 20mm, backsweep: 9degree Griffe: FOCUS Locker SL MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: JAM Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed NOS: nein Pedale: MTB, with reflector Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: 7005 hydroformed aluminium, 3D forging, 150 mm F.O.L.D. kinematic, 148x12 mm thru axle, internal cab Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Kind Shock E30i, 31,6mm Sattel: FOCUS Trail SL Schalthebel: Shimano SLX M7100, 12-speed Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA CK-320, aluminium Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: BBB Jumper BHS-138, 31.8 mm Nabe: Novatec D041, 15x110 mm thru axle

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2021

Kategorie Mountainbike

Mountainbike veröffentlicht am 2022-02-13T06:30:03+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Focus