LT CX
Sondermodell der Firma BULLS
Akku: PowerPack 500 Rahmenakku Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Kapazität (Wh): 500 Wh Akku-Position: Downtube extern Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Anzahl Gänge: 9 Gang Bereifung: Ace of Pace Bremse: Tektro HD-M275 Bremsscheibe hinten: 180 Bremsscheibe: 180mm Bremstyp: Hydraulische Scheibenbremse Display: Bosch Purion Federweg (vorne): 100 mm Felge: STYX DDM-2 Frontleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready Gabel: SR Suntour XCM DS HLO coil Gänge: 9 Gang Kettenschaltung Gewicht **: 22,1 kg GPS ready: nein GPS: nein Grundfarbe: grau Hersteller: ZEG Herstellerfarbe: grey matt Kassette: Shimano Altus CS-HG200-9 11-36T Kurbelgarnitur: FSA Lenker: STYX Lenkergriffe: STYX Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: LT CX MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLink Ready: ja MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Motor-Modell: Bosch Performance Line CX 25/85Nm Motortyp: Mittelmotor Motorunterstützung: bis 25 km/h Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula DC-22RQR Nabe (Vorderrad): Formula DC-20QR Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Alivio RC-M3100 NOS: nein Pedale: Wellgo ZZE-01M Produktart: Unisexfahrrad Produktgruppe: E-MTB Hardtail Radgröße: 29 Zoll Rahmenform: Diamant Rahmenhöhe: 48 cm Rahmenmaterial: Aluminium Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 29 x 2,25 Rückleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattel: STYX Sattelstütze: STYX Schalthebel: Shimano Acera SL-M3000 Schaltwerk: Shimano Alivio RC-M3100 Steuersatz: FSA Orbit 1.5E Straßenausstattung: nein Vorbau: MTB-S, CCS Zielgruppe: Unisex Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 130 kg Farbe: grey matt
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-04-14T15:03:47+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Bulls