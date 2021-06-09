E-Stream He27 an Rh51cm Diam 10K Akku-Hersteller: BMZ Akku: BMZ Supercore 750 horizontal Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Smart Sam K-Guard Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-MT410 Bremse: Shimano BR-MT420 Cassette: Shimano Deore CS-M4100-10 11-46T Display: Brose Bloks 14d Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felgen: BULLS Eccentric 30 Frontlicht: MonkeyLink Ready Gabel: BULLS Lytro 34 BLACK LOR Air CTS Boost Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 23,9 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: ja Grundfarbe: anthrazit Hersteller: ZEG Lenkerbügel: STYX Lenkergriffe: STYX MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Ready: ja Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: E-Stream Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe: Shimano Deore RD-M6000-GS Shadow Plus NOS: nein Pedale: STYX Produktart: Herrenfahrrad Reifengröße (ETRTO): 65-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 27,5 x 2,60 Rückleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: STYX Sattel: STYX Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M6000 Steuersatz: semi-integrated Straßenausstattung: nein Vorbau: new stem/rigid/internal cable Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 130 kg

