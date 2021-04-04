Copperhead 3 27,5
Copperhea Un27 gr Rh41cm Diam22K Bereifung: Rapid Rob Bremse: Shimano BR-MT410 Kassette: Shimano Deore CS-M5100 11-42T Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: BULLS XC-21 14 Frontleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready 10 Gabel: Rock Shox Judy Gold RL-R Anzahl Gänge: 22 Gang 12 Gewichtsangabe Herst.: 13,1 kg Grundfarbe: petrol Hersteller: ZEG Kette: KMC Lenker: BULLS Lenkergriffe : BULLS MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein MonkeyLink Ready: ja Modellserie: Copperhead Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT RD-M8000 NOS: nein 02 Produktart: MTB Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: super light triple butted 6061 Aluminium, inernal cable routing, tapered head tube, smooth welded Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 27,5 x 2,25 Rückleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattel: BULLS Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M5100 Straßenausstattung: nein 15 Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano Deore FC-M5100 36/26T Umwerfer: Shimano Deore FD-M5100 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: MonkeyLink AS-ML1 Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 125 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-04-04T19:16:59+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Bulls