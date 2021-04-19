Copperhead 2 27,5
Copperhead 2 H27 Gr Rh56 30K Bereifung: Rapid Rob Bremse: Shimano BR-MT200 Kassette: Shimano CS-M5100-11 / 11-42T Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: STYX DDM-2 Frontleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready Gabel: BULLS Lytro 32 LOR Coil Anzahl Gänge: 22 Gang Gewicht: 14,4 kg Grundfarbe: anthrazit Hersteller: ZEG Lenkergriffe: STYX MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein MonkeyLink Ready: ja Modellserie: Copperhead Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M6000-GS Shadow Plus NOS: nein Produktart: Unisexfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: 6061 Aluminium, inernal cable routing, tapered head tube Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 27,5 x 2,25 Rückleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattel: STYX Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M5100 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano Deore FC-M5100 36/26T Umwerfer: Shimano Deore FD-M5100 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: MTB-S, CCS Nabe (Vorderrad): STYX Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 125 kg
