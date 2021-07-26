Aminga EVA 2 27,5+
Aminga EV Er27 we Rh44cm Diam10K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Supero Edge Bremse: Tektro HD-M276 Bremsscheibe hinten: 180 Bremsscheibe: 180mm Kassette: Shimano Deore CS-M4100-10 11-46T Display: Bosch Purion Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: BULLS Eccentric 30 Frontleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready (Beleuchtung nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten) Gabel: BULLS Lytro 32 Boost LOR AIR CTS Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 23,5 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula CL-2241QR Boost Lenker: STYX Griffe: STYX MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: unbekannt (False) MonkeyLink Ready: ja Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Aminga Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M6000-GS Shadow Plus NOS: nein Pedale: Wellgo ZZE-01M Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Reifengröße (ETRTO): 66-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 27,5 x 2,60 Rückleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready (Beleuchtung nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten) Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: STYX Sattel: STYX Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M6000 Steuersatz: FSA No.57 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA Vorbau: MTB-SL, CCS Slot Mount ready Nabe (Vorderrad): Formula DC-511 Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 130 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Mountainbike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-07-26T08:57:23+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Bulls