Aminga E2
Aminga E2 Da27 bl Rh41cm Diam9K Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerPack 500 Rahmenakku Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube extern Bereifung: Ace of Pace Bremse: Tektro HD-M276 Bremsscheibe hinten: 180 Bremsscheibe: 180mm Kassette: Shimano Altus CS-HG200-9 11-36T Display: Bosch Purion Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Berge & Offroad Felge: BULLS Eccentric 30 Frontleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready (Beleuchtung nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten) Gabel: SR Suntour XCM DS HLO coil Anzahl Gänge: 9 Gang Gewicht **: 23,8 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Formula DC-22QR Lenker: STYX Lenkergriffe: STYX MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Ready: ja Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Aminga Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Alivio RC-M3100 NOS: nein Pedale: Wellgo ZZE-01M Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 27,5 x 2,25 Rückleuchte: MonkeyLink Ready (Beleuchtung nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten) Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: STYX Sattel: STYX Schalthebel: Shimano Alivio SL-M3100 Steuersatz: FSA Orbit 1.5E Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: FSA Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: MTB-S, CCS Slot Mount ready Nabe (Vorderrad): Formula DC-20QR Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 130 kg
