F3 5.0 S
F3 5.0 S Da28 Rh50cm Dame 30G Bereifung : Schwalbe Spicer 40-622 Kassette: Shimano HG-500 10 Gang - 11-34T Einsatz: Tourenrad Felgen: Mach1 560 Disc Frontleuchte: B&M Eyc 50 Lux Gabel : Koga Feathershock Gewicht: 15,4 kg Gepäckträger: Koga Racktime HR Nabe: Shimano Deore M6000 Disc Kette : KMC X10-93 Lenker: Koga Riser alloy Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore SLX M670 Pedale : Koga Sole-Mate Produktart: Damenfahrrad Reifengröße: 40-622 Rückleuchte: Spanninga Plateo Sattelstütze : Koga alloy 27.2 mm Sattel : Koga Sports Schutzbleche : Koga 46 mm Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SLX M670 Speichen : Mach1 Plus Kurbelgarnitur: Shimano T551 44-32-24T Vorbau: Koga verstellbar Nabe: Shimano Dynamo Hub Nexus 3D37
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2018
- Kategorie Hollandrad
- veröffentlicht am 15/08/2022
- Fahrrad-Marke Koga