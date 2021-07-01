E-Lacuba Evo Cross He 28/48 750 Wh Diam 10K chromblau Akku-Hersteller: BMZ Akku: BMZ Supercore 750 horizontal Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube integriert Bereifung: Supero Optima Safe Bremse: Tektro HD-M275 Kassette: Shimano Deore CS-M4100-10 11-46T Display: Brose Bloks 14d Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: Ryde Taurus 2000 Frontleuchte: Fuxon DHL-F130EB, 30 Lux Gabel: SR Suntour NEX-E25 DS HLO Anzahl Gänge: 10 Gang Gewicht **: 23,4 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: ja Grundfarbe: blau Hersteller: ZEG Lenker: Aluminium Griffe: Kunststoff MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Brose Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Lacuba Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore RD-M6000-GS Shadow Plus NOS: nein Pedale: Wellgo C-211 mit Sandpapier Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Reifengröße (ETRTO): 47-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,75 Rückleuchte: Fuxon Mini Clip Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Aluminium Sattel: BULLS Schutzbleche: Kunststoff Schalthebel: Shimano Deore SL-M6000 Steuersatz: FSA No.57 Straßenausstattung: ja Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: new stem/adj./internal cable Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg

