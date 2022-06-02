Rob Fold F8

Fahrrad-Marke: Hercules
Preis: 2.999€
Fahrradprofis Fahrradvertriebs GmbH Wangener Straße 17 88212 Ravensburg

Rob Fold Un20 du Rh46cm Falt 8NF Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerPack 500 Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Ladezyklen: 0 Zyklen Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bereifung: SCHWALBE Big Apple Race Guard Kassette: SHIMANO SM-8S31 Display: Bosch Intuvia Frontleuchte: FUXON FH-40EB Gepäckträger: i-RACK Systemgepäckträger Hersteller: HERCULES Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Nexus 8 mit Freilauf Griffe: Velo VLG-1551-2AD3 Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Aluminium 7005 Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Lookin Schalthebel: SHIMANO Nexus

