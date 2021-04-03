Black Edition
Preis: 1.540 999
Zweirad Stückemann GmbH & Co. KG Oldenburger Str. 76 26180 Rastede
Black Edi Un10 sw Falt Akku-Ladezeit 100%: ca. 4,0 Stunden Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 8,5 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Reichweite: bis 40 km Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Bereifung: Luftbereifung Display: LCD Display Farbrichtung: schwarz Frontleuchte: LED Scheinwerfer Gewicht **: ca.19 Kg Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Motortyp: Hinterrad-Nabenmotor Produktart: Unisexfahrrad Rückleuchte: LED Rücklicht Sonstiges: inkl. Straßenzulassung
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2017
- Kategorie Kompaktrad oder Faltrad
- veröffentlicht am 2021-04-03T18:32:10+0000