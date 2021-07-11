Swing3 Rücktritt Urban 500Wh
Preis: 3.849€
Zweiradcenter Markgraf & Linn GmbH Zwischen den Wegen 8 58239 Schwerte
Swing3 Urban Rücktritt 500Wh28 Wave 51 türkis Farbrichtung: türkis 14 Frontleuchte: Supernova E3 10 Gabel: SR Suntour NEX DS Federgabel 12 Gewichtsangabe Herst.: 26,0 bis 28,0 Kg 09 Motortyp: Bosch Performance Line Mittelmotor 02 Produktart: City 2 Shop: nicht Online stellen
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
