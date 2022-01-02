Swing Rücktritt 500Wh
Preis: 3.849€
Zweiradcenter Markgraf & Linn GmbH Zwischen den Wegen 8 58239 Schwerte
Swing Rücktritt 500Wh 28Wave 56 türkis Farbrichtung: türkis 14) Frontleuchte: Supernova E3 10) Gabel: SR Suntour NEX DS Federgabel 12) Gewichtsangabe Herst.: 26,0 bis 28,0 Kg .9) Motortyp: Bosch Performance Line Mittelmotor .2) Produktart: City 2 Shop: nicht Online stellen
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2022-01-02T20:18:11+0000