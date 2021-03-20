Bici Italia 7s Tour
Bici Ital Da28 pu Rh45cm Tief7 Bereifung: Pegasus Durchläufer: nein Felge: Strongman, DBM-2, Double Wall Frontleuchte: FUXON DHL-511 mit Schalter Gabel: Starrgabel, FULL Hi-Ten Unicrown Anzahl Gänge: 7 Gang Gewicht **: 16,4 kg Grundfarbe: pink Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Nexus SG C3001 7C Lenker: City Lenkergriffe: Velo VLG-1115AD2 MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein Modellserie: Bici Italia Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT RD-T8000-SGS Pedale: Wellgo 883DU Produktart: Damenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Aluminium Tig welding Reifengröße (ETRTO): 40-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,5 Rückleuchte: FUXON R-91 mit Standlicht Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Kalloy XC-63-1C Sattelstütze: Aluminium Sattel: PEGASUS Schalthebel: Shimano S-C300-7 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SR Suntour CW17-SCX 38T Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Aluminium Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Nexus DH-C3000-1N Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2020
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-03-20T06:17:03+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Pegasus