Bici Italia - 7-Gang
Bici Italia D28 Sw Rh50 7NR Bereifung: PEGASUS Default Farbe: nein Felge: STRONGMAN, DBM-2, Double Wall Frontleuchte: FUXON DHL-511 mit Schalter Gabel: Starrgabel, FULL Hi-Ten Unicrown Anzahl Gänge: 7 gears Gewicht: 16,4 kg Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): SHIMANO Nexus SG C3001 7C Lenker: City Lenkergriffe: Velo VLG-1115AD2 MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein Modellserie: Bici Italia Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT RD-T8000-SGS NOS: nein Pedale: wellgo 883DU Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Aluminium Tig welding Reifengröße (ETRTO): 40-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,5 Rückleuchte: FUXON R-91 mit Standlicht Rücktrittbremse: ja Sattelklemme: KALLOY XC-63-1C Sattelstütze: Aluminium Sattel: PEGASUS Schalthebel: SHIMANO S-C300-7 SP Connect: nein Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SR SUNTOUR CW17-SCX 38T Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Aluminium Nabe: SHIMANO Nexus DH-C3000-1N Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 27/05/2022
- Fahrrad-Marke Pegasus