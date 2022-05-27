Bici Italia 7
Bici Italia D28 LigBl Rh45 Wa 7NR Bereifung: PEGASUS Bremse: TEKTRO Aluminium V-Brake Kassette: SHIMANO SM-7C25 19T Default Farbe: nein Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: DBM-2 Frontleuchte: FUXON DHL-511 LED mit Schalter Gabel: Full Hi-Ten Unicrown Starrgabel Anzahl Gänge: 7 gears Gepäckträger: MonkeyLoad ready Grundfarbe: hellblau Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): SHIMANO Nexus SG-C3001-7C Kette: KMC B-1 Lenker: City Lenkergriffe: PEGASUS MonkeyLoad Ready: ja MonkeyLink Recharge: nein Modellserie: Bici Italia Nabe/Schaltungsart: SHIMANO Nexus SG-C3001 NOS: nein Pedale: wellgo 883DU Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Aluminium 6061 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 40-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,50 Rückleuchte: FUXON R-20, LED mit Standlicht Rücktrittbremse: ja Sattelstütze: Aluminium Sattel: PEGASUS Schalthebel: SHIMANO Nexus SL-C3000-7 Revo Shifter SP Connect: nein Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SR SUNTOUR CW17-SCX 38T Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Aluminium Schaftvorbau, höhenverstellbar Nabe: SHIMANO DH-C3000-1N Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 27/05/2022
- Fahrrad-Marke Pegasus