Bici Italia 7
Bici Ital Da28 pi Rh45cm Wave7NR Bereifung: Pegasus Durchläufer: nein Felge: Strongman, DBM-2, Double Wall Scheinwerfer: Fuxon DHL-511 mit Schalter Gabel: Starrgabel, FULL Hi-Ten Unicrown Anzahl Gänge: 7 Gang Gewicht **: 16,4 kg Grundfarbe: pink Hersteller: ZEG Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Nexus SG C3001 7C Lenker: City Griffe: Velo VLG-1115AD2 MonkeyLoad Ready: nein MonkeyLink Recharge: nein Modellserie: Bici Italia Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Deore XT RD-T8000-SGS Pedale: Wellgo 883DU Produktart: Damenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Aluminium Tig welding Reifengröße (ETRTO): 40-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 1,5 Rücklicht: Fuxon R-91 mit Standlicht Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Kalloy XC-63-1C Sattelstütze: Aluminium Sattel: PEGASUS Schalthebel: Shimano S-C300-7 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SR Suntour CW17-SCX 38T Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Aluminium Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Nexus DH-C3000-1N Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 135 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-03-20T06:29:05+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Pegasus