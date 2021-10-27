MACINA CI Un28 br Rh46cm Tief5N Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Schwalbe Energizer Plus Perf. GreenGuard Bremse hinten: Shimano MT402 (3-F) / MT400 2-Piston Bremse: Shimano MT402 (3-F) / MT400 2-Piston Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano RT30 CL 160 Bremsscheibe: Shimano RT30 CL 180 Kassette: Gates rear-sprocket 28T Display: Bosch INTUVIA LCD Display Felge: Ambrosio Sport Disc 36H 622x23C Felge hinten: Ambrosio Sport Disc 36H 622x23C Scheinwerfer: B&M Lumotec IQ-XS LED 70 Lux Gabel: Suntour NCX-E air LO 63mm 15QLC Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang Gewicht **: 27,1 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: KTM Racktime tour (snap-it 1+2) Grundfarbe: braun Hersteller: KTM Fahrrad GmbH Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano Nexus 5 Disc CL 36H 135-5QR Lenker: KTM Line Noirette Plus 660mm Griffe: Ergon GP1 short without Barend MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: MACINA Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus 5 Disc CL 36H 135-5QR Speichennippel: DT Brass Pedale: Trekking-Pedal VP-616 anti-slip Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: Macina City US Disc Alloy6061 belt; PT625Wh Bosch Gen.4 / T-0730 Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,0 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Powertube PLUS Rücklicht: B&M Toplight 2C LED Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: Suntour SP17-NCX suspension 30.9/350 Sattel: Selle Royal Lookin+ Schutzbleche: SKS B55 55mm black glossy Spoiler Schalthebel: Shimano Nexus 5 Revoshifter Speichen: DT Champion 2.0 black / DT Alpine II 2.34 black Ständer: KTM 28" adjust Steuersatz: KTM Team eTrekking 1.1/8"-1.5" angle limit Straßenausstattung: ja Kurbelgarnitur: KTM COMP ISIS 170mm Q16 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: KTM Line UP3 adjust. 0-90° Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano Deore M6010 CL 36H 100-15TA Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 145 kg

Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike

2021-10-27

