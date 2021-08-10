Robert/a DELUXE I F8
Fahrrad-Marke: Hercules
Preis: 2.999€ 2.399€
Zweirad Stückemann GmbH & Co. KG Oldenburger Str. 76 26180 Rastede
Robert/a Da28 gr Rh53cm Zent 8N Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: integriert Display: Bosch Intuvia Display Farbrichtung: grau Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Motor-Hersteller: Bosch Motortyp: Mittel.-Tretlagermotor Produktart: Damenfahrrad
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2018
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-08-10T18:31:01+0000
