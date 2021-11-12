CityGo C7
Fahrrad-Marke: Gazelle
Preis: 749€ 599€
Zweirad Henel Berliner Straße 35A 14169 Berlin
CityGo C7 Da28 gr Rh46cm Dame Bereifung: Continental CityRide Farbrichtungen: grau Frontleuchte: Axa Eco Line 15 Lux Gabel: Stahl, ungefedert Gewicht **: 19,4 kg HR-Nabe: Shimano Nexus 7 Rücktritt Kette: KMC Kette Lenkerbügel: Alu comfort Nabe: Shimano Nexus 7 Rücktritt Naben: Shimano Nexus 7 Rücktritt Produktart: Damen Reifengröße: 42-622 Rückleuchte: Herrmans H-track Sattelstütze: Alu Sattel: Selle Royal Uro Speichen: RVS Tretlager: Aluminium Vorbau: Shuttle VR-Nabe: Shimanonaafdynamo3W
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2019
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-11-12T07:18:02+0000
