Upstreet5 Er28 we M Trap stu Akku-Hersteller: FLYER Akku: FLYER SIB-750 FIT Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 20.1 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube extern Bereifung: Schwalbe Big Ben Bremshebel hinten: Shimano BL-T6000 Bremshebel: Shimano BL-T6000 Bremse hinten: Shimano BR-M6000 Bremse: Shimano BR-M6000 Bremsscheibe hinten: Shimano Deore SM-RT54MI, 180mm Bremsscheibe: Shimano Deore SM-RT54ME, 180mm Kassette: Gates CDX, 28t Display: FIT D0 (2" color display) Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: FLYER Disc Felge hinten: FLYER Disc Scheinwerfer: Busch & Müller IQ-XS Friendly Gabel: SR Suntour Mobie25 Coil, 75 mm travel, 15 x 100 mm axle Anzahl Gänge: Stufenlos Gewicht **: 29 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: FLYER Racktime, integrated spring flap Grundfarbe: weiß Hersteller: FLYER AG Nabe (Hinterrad): Enviolo TR CVP, 32h Lenker: Kalloy HB-TR2, 25° Lenkergriffe: FLYER Comfort MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Panasonic Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Enviolo TR CVP, 32h NOS: nein Pedale: FLYER Wellgo Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Mixed Reifengröße (ETRTO): 55-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2.15 Schloss (separat erhältli: Abus Shield 5650L; battery lock with YourPlus one key system Rücklicht: Busch & Müller 2C Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: Castello SPF3 bk 35.0/30.9 mm Sattelstütze: FLYER Alloy, 30.9 x 350 mm Sattel: Selle Royal Essenza+ Moderate Schutzbleche: SunnyWheel 65mm Schlauch: Schwalbe AV19B 40/62-622 Schalthebel: enviolo TR Manual Controller Speichen: Front: DT Swiss Champion 2.0 x 294/292 mm / Rear: DT Swiss Champion 2.0 x 262 mm Ständer: Pletscher Comp 40 Flex Steuersatz: VP-J210AD Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: Samox EC40 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: FLYER Alloy, 31.8 x 95 mm, adjustable angle Nabe (Vorderrad): Bear Pawls BMT-003, 32h Zahnriemen: Gates CDX, 130t Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 150 kg

Allgemein

Zustand Neu

Modelljahr 2022

Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike

City- oder Urban-Bike veröffentlicht am 2021-12-08T18:31:12+0000

Fahrrad-Marke Flyer