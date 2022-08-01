Upstreet3 Er27 sc XL Diam 5N Akku-Hersteller: FLYER Akku: FLYER SIB-750 FIT Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 20.1 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Downtube extern Bereifung: SCHWALBE Super Moto Bremshebel hinten: MAGURA Carbotecture Bremshebel: MAGURA Carbotecture Bremse hinten: MAGURA MT5 4P Bremse: MAGURA MT5 4P Bremsscheibe hinten: MAGURA MDR-C, 180mm Bremsscheibe: MAGURA MDR-C, 203mm Kassette: GATES ® CDX, 32t Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: FIT D0 (2" color display) Einsatzbereich ShopFilter: Straße & Asphalt Felge: MACH1 Trucky Felge hinten: MACH1 Trucky Frontleuchte: Busch & Müller IQ-XS Friendly Gabel: SR SUNTOUR Mobie45 Air, 60 mm travel, 15 x 100 mm axle Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang Gewicht **: 31 kg GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Gepäckträger: FLYER Racktime, integrated spring flap Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: FLYER AG Nabe (Hinterrad): SHIMANO Nexus SG-C7000-5D, 36h Lenker: FLYER Cruise, 42°, 55 mm Lenkergriffe: FLYER Comfort MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Panasonic Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano Nexus SG-C7000-5D, 36h NOS: nein Pedale: FLYER wellgo Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Rahmen: Gents Reifengröße (ETRTO): 62-584 Reifengröße (Zoll): 27.5 x 2.4 Schloss: ABUS Shield 5650L; battery lock with YourPlus one key system Rückleuchte: Busch & Müller 2C Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelklemme: LAMINAR CL07JB1 BK 39/34.9 Sattelstütze: by.Schulz G.2 ST, 31.6 x 450 mm Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Viaggio Schutzbleche: SUNNY WHEEL 70mm Schlauch: SchwalbeAV21 40/62-584 Schalthebel: SHIMANO SL-C7000-5, 5 speed SP Connect: nein Speichen: Front: DT SWISS Champion 2.0 x 272 mm /Rear: DT SWISS Champion 2.0 x 262 mm Ständer: PLETSCHER Comp 40 Flex Steuersatz: ACROS AZF-1029 Straßenausstattung: nein Kurbelgarnitur: SAMOX EC40 Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: SATORI All Up 1.5", 35 x 95 mm, adjustable height 150 mm, adjustable angle Nabe: SHIMANO Deore HB-M6010, 36h Zahnriemen: GATES ® CDX, 125t Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 180 kg

