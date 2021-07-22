Gotour6 7.23

Fahrrad-Marke: Flyer
Preis: 4.899€
Gotour6 7 Un28 sw S Tief Bereifung: G-one all Performance Bremsentyp: hydraulische Scheibenbremse Display: Bosch Intuvia Performance Frontleuchte: B&M IQ-XS Gabel: Federgabel SR Suntour Mobie 25 coil Grundfarbe: schwarz Nabe (Hinterrad): Enviolo Lenker: Lenker C-Serie bk Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Motor-Hersteller: Bosch Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: stufenlose Nabenschaltung Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,25 Schloss: Abus Rahmenschloss Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: PM Bracer Comp Sattel: Sattel Essenza+ Straßenausstattung: ja Vorbau: Lenkervorbau ART AS-86Q Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 149

