Gotour6 7.23
Gotour6 7 Un28 sw M Diam Bereifung: G-one all Performance Bremsentyp: hydraulische Scheibenbremse Display: Bosch Intuvia Performance Scheinwerfer: B&M IQ-XS Gabel: Federgabel SR Suntour Mobie 25 coil Grundfarbe: schwarz Nabe (Hinterrad): Enviolo Lenker: Lenker Kalloy HB-TR2 Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Motor-Hersteller: Bosch Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: stufenlose Nabenschaltung Produktart: Erwachsenenfahrrad Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,25 Schloss: Abus Rahmenschloss Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: PM Bracer Comp Sattel: Sattel Essenza+ Straßenausstattung: ja Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Lenkervorbau ART AS-86Q Zul,,ssiges Gesamtgewicht: 149
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-07-10T05:29:04+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Flyer