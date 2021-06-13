Gotour6 5.40
Gotour6 5 Un28 sc M Tief 5N Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: PowerTube 625 Horizontal Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: G-one all Performance Display: Bosch Intuvia Performance Gabel: Federgabel SR Suntour Mobie A32 coil Anzahl Gänge: 5 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: schwarz Hersteller: FLYER AG Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano NEXUS 5 Speed Lenker: Lenker C-Serie bk MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Gotour Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motor-Typ: Mittelmotor Nabe/Schaltungsart: Shimano NEXUS 5 Speed Reifengröße (ETRTO): 57-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,25 Schloss: Abus Rahmenschloss Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: PM Cushy Sattel: Sattel Essenza+ Straßenausstattung: nein Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Lenkervorbau ART AS-86Q Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 149 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-06-13T05:29:06+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Flyer