Gotour2 5.00
Gotour2 5.00 Da28 rt 57cm Tief 8N Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube Horizontal 500 Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Marathon GT 365 Connected ready: nein Default Farbe: nein Display: Bosch Intuvia Performance Farbrichtung: rot Gabel: Federgabel SR SUNTOUR NEX Anzahl Gänge: 8 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: rot Hersteller: FLYER AG Lenker: Lenker C-Serie bk MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: nein Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motorleistung in Watt: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Gotour Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Bosch Active Plus 250W 50Nm NOS: nein Onlinewarengruppe: online Produktart: Tiefeinstieg Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,00 Schloss (separat erhältli: ABUS Rahmenschloss Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: PM Cushy Sattel: Sattel VL-3546 Airform SP Connect: nein Straßenausstattung: nein Vorbau: Lenkervorbau SATORI UP2+ Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 149 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2022-04-30T19:06:08+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Flyer