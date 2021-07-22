Gotour2 5.00
Gotour2 5 Un28 ro S Tief 8N Akku-Hersteller: Bosch Akku: Bosch PowerTube 500 Horizontal Akku-Kapazität (Ah): 13.4 Ah Akku-Spannung (Volt): 36 V Akku-Typ: Lithium Ionen Akku-Position: Powertube Horizontal integriert Bereifung: Marathon GT 365 Display: Bosch Intuvia Performance Gabel: Federgabel SR Suntour NEX Anzahl Gänge: 8 Gang GPS: nein GPS ready: nein Grundfarbe: rot Hersteller: FLYER AG Lenker: Lenker C-Serie bk MonkeyLink Connect: nein MonkeyLoad Ready: unbekannt (False) Motor Hersteller: Bosch Motor-Leistung: 250 Watt Maximale Geschwindigkeit: 25 km/h Modellserie: Gotour Antriebsart: Elektro-Motor Motortyp: Mittelmotor Reifengröße (ETRTO): 50-622 Reifengröße (Zoll): 28 x 2,00 Schloss: Abus Rahmenschloss Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: PM Cushy Sattel: Sattel VL-3546 Airform Straßenausstattung: nein Vorbau: Lenkervorbau Satori UP2+ Zulässiges Gesamtgewicht: 149 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie City- oder Urban-Bike
- veröffentlicht am 2021-07-22T08:57:19+0000
- Fahrrad-Marke Flyer