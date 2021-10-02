Canvas Ne He29 sc LG 12S Akku: Bosch PowerTube 500 Wh Bereifung: Schwalbe G-One Speed Performance, 29 x 2.35", RaceGuard, tubeless ready Bremshebel: Shimano MT200 hydro disc Bremsscheibe hinten: 180 / 6bolt Bremsscheibe: 180 / 6bolt Bremsentyp: hydraulische Scheibenbremse Kassette: Shimano HG500, 11-42, 10-speed Display: Bosch Purion Einsatzbereich: City & Alltag Felge: WTB STX i29 TCS, 32h, tubeless ready Frontleuchte: Supernova Mini 2 Gabel: BallisTec Carbon, 1-1/8" to 1.5" tapered steerer, hidden cable routing Grundfarbe: schwarz Nabe (Hinterrad): Shimano MT400 12x148 Kette: Shimano HG54, 10-speed Ladegerät: Bosch 4A Lenkerbügel: Cannondale 3 Riser, 6061 Alloy, 15mm rise, 8° sweep, 4° rise, 740mm Lenkergriffe: Cannondale Locking Grips Motor-Hersteller: Bosch Motortyp: Mittelmotor Nabe: Shimano Deore GS Pedale: Cannondale Fitness Produktart: Herren Rahmenbezeichnung Herstel: SmartForm C1 Alloy, Dual Battery ready, tapered headtube, internal cable routing Rückleuchte: Supernova E3 Tail Light Rücktrittbremse: nein Sattelstütze: 6061 Alloy, 31.6 x 350mm Sattel: Cannondale Ergo Urban Schalthebel: Shimano Deore, 10-speed Steuersatz: Integrated, 1-1/8 to 1.5", sealed angular contact bearings (Integrated steer stop size small only) Terrain: Straße & Asphalt Topographie - Profil: Mittlere Anstiege Tretlager: Bosch Gen4 w/ custom Ai offset, 38T Satori UP2 A-head Vorbau,: Cannondale 3, 3D Forged 6061 Alloy, 1-1/8", 31.8, 0-degree Nabe (Vorderrad): Shimano MT400 15x110

