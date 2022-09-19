Oscar M Brose S 522Wh
Preis: 6.599€ 5.599€
Fahrradprofis Fahrradvertriebs GmbH Wangener Straße 17 88212 Ravensburg
Oscar M Brose S Enviolo 522Wh Beleuchtung: Sate Lite C2 15 Lux Bereifung: SCHWALBE Big Apple Display: Brose Display Gabel: Doppelquerlenkerachse, gefedert mit Neigetechnologie Maße: L 2150 x B 720 x H 1200 mm max. Zuladung: Fahrer 100 kg, Aufbau + Ladung 85 kg Motor-Hersteller: Brose Drive S Mag 250W I 90Nm Schalthebel: ENVIOLO Drehgriff
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2021
- Kategorie Cargo- oder Lastenrad
- veröffentlicht am 19/09/2022