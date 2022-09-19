Oscar M Brose S 522Wh

Preis: 6.599€ 5.599€
Fahrradprofis Fahrradvertriebs GmbH Wangener Straße 17 88212 Ravensburg

Oscar M Brose S Enviolo 522Wh Beleuchtung: Sate Lite C2 15 Lux Bereifung: SCHWALBE Big Apple Display: Brose Display Gabel: Doppelquerlenkerachse, gefedert mit Neigetechnologie Maße: L 2150 x B 720 x H 1200 mm max. Zuladung: Fahrer 100 kg, Aufbau + Ladung 85 kg Motor-Hersteller: Brose Drive S Mag 250W I 90Nm Schalthebel: ENVIOLO Drehgriff

