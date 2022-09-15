Family Cargo Line white 500Wh
Preis: 6.690€
Fahrradprofis Fahrradvertriebs GmbH Wangener Straße 17 88212 Ravensburg
Urban Arrow Family Cargo Line white 500Wh Bereifung: Schwalbe Super Moto Display: BOSCH Kiox Frontleuchte: Lezyne Power E115 Gewicht **: 51 Kg Kette: GATES ® CDX Belt 120T Maße: L 260cm x B 70cm x H 110cm Motortyp: Bosch Cargo Line Gen 4, 250W Rückleuchte: Spanninga Plateo Sattelstütze: Satori Trident 31,6 400mm schwarz Sattel: SELLE ROYAL Rio Zul,,ssiges Gesamtgewicht: 250 kg
- Allgemein
- Zustand Neu
- Modelljahr 2022
- Kategorie Cargo- oder Lastenrad
- veröffentlicht am 15/09/2022